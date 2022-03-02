Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,676 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

