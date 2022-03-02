UBS Group AG Buys 15,980 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after acquiring an additional 507,389 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCCC opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

