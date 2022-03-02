iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $19,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

