Analysts Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT at €61.22

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.22 ($68.78).

HLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HLE opened at €61.84 ($69.48) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €44.24 ($49.71) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($77.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.44 and a 200 day moving average of €61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

