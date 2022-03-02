Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,796.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,796.88 ($64.36).

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($71.11) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,048 ($40.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,276.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,577.77. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,618 ($35.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.07). The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.41), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,440,762.11).

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.