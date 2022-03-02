Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $706,693.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

