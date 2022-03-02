Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.
In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $706,693.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
