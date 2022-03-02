Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.89.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

