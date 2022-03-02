Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of TPIC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in TPI Composites by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

