Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Craig Hallum

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at $15,975,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at $10,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 432,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

