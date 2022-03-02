GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 508,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 369,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

