StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 171,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 140,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

