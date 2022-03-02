Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,256,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JOFF stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.