Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ichor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

