Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vectrus by 31.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEC. StockNews.com upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

