Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Foot Locker stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.