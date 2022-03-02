Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

