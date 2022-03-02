Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 4,222 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ferro were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ferro by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

