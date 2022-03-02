Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 177.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Brady by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 253.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Brady (Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.