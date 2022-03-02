California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Raymond James upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

