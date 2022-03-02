Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 495.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

