SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEAU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter worth $994,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.