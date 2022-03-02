TD Securities Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $15.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $15.20 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.61.

NYSE ERF opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

