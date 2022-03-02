Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $727.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.