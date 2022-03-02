Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $727.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.93.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.