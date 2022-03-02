Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 668,804 Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 668,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE COOK opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Traeger Inc has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $32.59.
About Traeger (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.