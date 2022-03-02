Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 668,804 Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 668,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COOK opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Traeger Inc has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

COOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

