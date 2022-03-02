Wellington Management Group LLP Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,326 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ooma were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 233,823 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 171,797 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

OOMA opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.22 million, a P/E ratio of -166.88 and a beta of 0.60. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

