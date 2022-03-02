Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,974,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

PAGP opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.91. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

