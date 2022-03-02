Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bally’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NYSE:BALY opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

