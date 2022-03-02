Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Increases By 303.6%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 303.6% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TEKK stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

