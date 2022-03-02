Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE:HR opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after buying an additional 1,029,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.