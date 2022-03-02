Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.20

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.15.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 4,999,793 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

