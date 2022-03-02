Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.20

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.15.
NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
