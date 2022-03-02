DA Davidson Weighs in on Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Construction in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 200.51 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.46%.

About Granite Construction (Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.