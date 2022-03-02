Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 1,050.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $941.60.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.