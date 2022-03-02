Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 1,050.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $941.60.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.