CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Brookline Capital Management from $7.20 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 827,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

