CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Brookline Capital Management from $7.20 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.64.
Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.83.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
