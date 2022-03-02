Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avnet were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

