LPL Financial LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

NVAX opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.