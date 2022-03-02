Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stake Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amyris were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 370.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 1,811,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 498,150 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.