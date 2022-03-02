Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 10,669 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,750,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trustmark by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 221,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

