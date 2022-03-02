Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $568,000 Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.