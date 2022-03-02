Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Director Sells $1,702,200.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VNOM opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -227.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.