Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

