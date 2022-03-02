Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,109 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.