Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avalara by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avalara by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avalara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,904,000 after buying an additional 241,773 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avalara by 27.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 221,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,121 shares of company stock worth $2,423,371 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.