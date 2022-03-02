Millennium Management LLC Invests $8.95 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
