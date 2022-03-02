Analysts Issue Forecasts for Camping World Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Camping World in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will earn $6.21 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $31.41 on Monday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

