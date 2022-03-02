Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

