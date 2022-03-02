Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Gap Up to $409.49

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $409.49, but opened at $427.64. Lockheed Martin shares last traded at $424.14, with a volume of 61,734 shares changing hands.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

