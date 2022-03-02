Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Vroom has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $444.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 225,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.