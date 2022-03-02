Millennium Management LLC Purchases 154,209 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,209 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AAN opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.04. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

