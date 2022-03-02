21,043 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after buying an additional 459,735 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 3,627,099 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after buying an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,924,000 after buying an additional 290,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

