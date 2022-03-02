ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $650.25 million and a PE ratio of -75.94. ON24 has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.